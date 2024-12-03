Young girls dance to Tyla song for school concert
Updated | By East Coast Radio
As schools wrap up the school year with their concerts, we see scholars giving their best non-academic performances.
There's something innate in most South Africans regarding dance; it has been said that it is part of our DNA, and we must admit it comes naturally to most of us.
Those lacking the natural rhythm make up for it with enthusiasm and willingness to participate.
As we wrap up the school year, many scholars have participated in school plays and/or concerts. It has been a fun year of concerts that proved the theory around our natural attraction to dance. The younger generation has proved that confidence is overflowing regardless of your style of dancing.
A recent video shared on social media shows a young Tyla fan who managed to convince her teacher and three friends that dancing to Tyla's 'Push To Start' song at their 2024 school concert was a good idea.
If you haven't watched the official music video, we hope you are not living under a rock. On a serious note, the choreography is provocative and PG (parental guidance), so it wouldn't be a teacher's first choice to approve the performance at a school concert.
Here's why we say this - watch the video below from YouTube.
However, there was nothing to be concerned about because this young lady (the Tyla fan) made the dance less provocative and adapted it for a school concert.
It was clear from the onset that the Tyla fan was leading her group and loved every moment of dancing.
Watch her concert below - courtesy of TikTok.
@promise.picasooo @Tyla #tiktoksa #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - Promise
Image Courtesy of TikTok
