Young boy dances confidently at school concert
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If we had to put a number on it, we would say that dancing is 90% confidence and 10% skill...
Many have used social media to share their innate musical gene with the world. Whether that has come in the form of singing or dancing, it has been evident from the start that South Africans are confident entertainers.
Our resident dancing guru, Danny Guselli, never disappoints with his natural flair for dance; he's got the moves and is never afraid to show them off.
This sort of confidence comes naturally for some, and we have found a young boy who rocked his school concert, leaving the parents screaming for more.
Amapiano has become a norm in our communities, both nationally and internationally. The rhythm and beats send us into a trans when moving our bodies.
Despite the fact that some may not be able to follow a dance routine, it is evident that we South Africans share a gene—a gene to entertain and dance. You could say we are connected by this dance DNA.
A young boy participating on stage at what looked like a school concert was winning at impressing the audience. It wasn't so much his moves that impressed us, but rather his ability to ooze confidence throughout his performance. He had a unique style of dancing that made him stand out from the crowd.
Watch the video below courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
