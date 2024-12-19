Woman shocked by price of 100% linen dress

Shopping during the festive season is a must for many people. It's tradition to have something new to wear during the holidays, and let's face it, who doesn't enjoy looking good?

But there's retail shopping for the frugal shopper, and then there's the shopper with no limits.

As it turns out, shopping for the frugal doesn't equate to shopping at Woolworths (not always, anyway). Bianca Rasmussen shared her shock and horror when she came across a beautiful sleeveless white linen dress at Woolworths with a price tag of R3,799.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.