Woman shocked by price of 100% linen dress
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Shopping during the festive season is a must for many people. It's tradition to have something new to wear during the holidays, and let's face it, who doesn't enjoy looking good?
But there's retail shopping for the frugal shopper, and then there's the shopper with no limits.
As it turns out, shopping for the frugal doesn't equate to shopping at Woolworths (not always, anyway). Bianca Rasmussen shared her shock and horror when she came across a beautiful sleeveless white linen dress at Woolworths with a price tag of R3,799.
@bianca_rasmussen Okay woolies with the designer prices, where did this come from? #woolworths #southafrica ♬ original sound - Bianca Rasmussen
Rasmussen is part of the Body Lovin' Series community, which encompasses all things body-inclusive. She is an advocate for body positivity and has worked with local brands this year.
She was shocked by the price of the dress at Woolworths, saying that local brands produce the same quality of dress, such as linen, at a cheaper price.
Given that the Woolworths brand has mass production on their side while the local brands work on a smaller scale, it was shocking to her that they were pricier.
Rasmussen said that she understands that not everyone can afford this 100% linen apparel but advised those who can look into buying it from local brands.
She said that this would not only help the economy, but they would be saving money by buying it from local brands. Of course, there are several other factors to consider such as preference, style, and your version of quality.
@bianca_rasmussen Replying to @Pumi | Brand + Business Growth #greenscreen I think woolies has lost it with this one #economy #woolworths #southafrica @Hannahlavery.sa @Good Clothing ♬ original sound - Bianca Rasmussen
