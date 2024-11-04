KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags

This is the beauty behind fashion design; sometimes, no one else will see your vision the way you do...

Fashion design is a subjective experience for people. Sometimes, a designer pushes the boundaries by creating something that looks smart but has an exciting or unusual fabric choice. Like many other industries, fashion design has its way of disrupting social norms and creating spectacles. This time, we saw a young designer transform mediocre fabric into a wearable outfit. The outfit spoke to the idea of recycling but also looked like it was made beautifully (in terms of the sewing).

Not too long ago, students from several Pietermaritzburg schools came together to show off their fashion designs made from recyclable material. It was called a 'Trashion Show'. A young man from Pietermaritzburg modelled an outfit that was made with several Woolworths shopping bags. As we all know, Woolworths was one of the first retailers to enforce a sustainable approach to their business. The fabric shopping bags have been a part of many shopping trips and it's not the first time someone used them to create a piece of fashion. This fashion-forward garment was constructed using Woolworths shopping bags. Soda can pull tabs were used to create a pattern at the top of the shirt, and bottle caps were used to embellish the sleeves. Watch the video from TikTok below.

The young man who modelled the Woolies-inspired casual suit took things a step further when he decided to visit the Woolworths store at Liberty Mall. Watch how the Woolworths store manager embraced his creativity below:

Image Courtesy of TikTok