WCW: "I have always had a passion for the ocean"

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Today, Carol Ofori celebrates scuba expert Tamara McArthur from Umkomaas, KZN. 

Carol Ofori and Tamara McArthur at the East Coast Radio studios
Carol Ofori and Tamara McArthur at the East Coast Radio studios/Supplied

As we proceed with celebrating Heritage Month, it is with great pleasure that Carol Ofori shines the spotlight on scuba diving enthusiast Tamara McArthur. 

McArthur is the co-owner of ScubaCo and Travel in Aliwal Shoal, Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal. She has always been passionate about the ocean and anything involving water, and it was part of her dream to own her own scuba diving company. 

Her story clearly shows how dreams come true when you pair passion with hard work. 

McArthur learnt how to scuba when she was just twenty years old, and after qualifying as an instructor, she went overseas for what was supposed to be a five-year travel and dive world trip, which turned into a fourteen-year adventure. 

106 countries later, she and her fiancé decided to settle in KwaZulu-Natal and opened ScubaCo eight years ago.  

"ScubaCo offers bespoke scuba diving trips on Aliwal Shoal and trips out to see the sharks and even swim or scuba with them.  I call her the Business class of Scuba Diving. We teach people to scuba dive and offer our guests 1-day experiences, scuba courses and week-long packages." 

McArthur shared the most beautiful thing, saying she believes she has the perfect life. 

In addition to being a qualified instructor/course director, she is also one of the select few divers in South Africa who can train scuba instructors and has joined the 100 Club (having travelled to over 100 countries and all seven continents in the world). 

You can follow ScubaCo on social media, check out their handles below: 

Instagram: ScubaCo Diving

Facebook: ScubaCo Diving & Travel

East Coast Radio

Image Supplied 

