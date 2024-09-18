WCW: "I have always had a passion for the ocean"

As we proceed with celebrating Heritage Month, it is with great pleasure that Carol Ofori shines the spotlight on scuba diving enthusiast Tamara McArthur.

McArthur is the co-owner of ScubaCo and Travel in Aliwal Shoal, Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal. She has always been passionate about the ocean and anything involving water, and it was part of her dream to own her own scuba diving company.

Her story clearly shows how dreams come true when you pair passion with hard work.

McArthur learnt how to scuba when she was just twenty years old, and after qualifying as an instructor, she went overseas for what was supposed to be a five-year travel and dive world trip, which turned into a fourteen-year adventure.

106 countries later, she and her fiancé decided to settle in KwaZulu-Natal and opened ScubaCo eight years ago.