A fashion show made from trash shows off pupils' talent in PMB
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It's amazing to see what someone's waste can be transformed into...
Trash is a global issue that affects everyone: humans, animals, and marine life.
So, if we can educate people about how to dispose of their trash sustainably and functionally, which would help alleviate pollution, then we are all for that.
Church Street in Pietermaritzburg vibrantly celebrated students who came from Newton Pre-Vocational School, Open Gate Special Needs School, Ekukhanyi Special Needs School, Arthur Blaxall School, and Ntokozweni School last week when they came together to show off their designs in a Trashion Show.
A Trashion Show is a fashion show that showcases designs made of recyclable materials or trash.
"Bessie Head library manager Mandla Ntombela said it is fundamental for various stakeholders to come together and hold more events for pupils to engage in practically. Ntombela said it allows pupils to apply the knowledge they acquire in school." (Witness)
The students certainly created a bright and beautiful show, with their individuality shining through in the most unique way.
My shirt is made from a bin bag and colour and texture was added by chips packets, which I put on the bin bag and my shoes are made from cardboard and the strap was made using the handle of reusable shopping bags.
- Zothani Gumede
On the other hand, students from Newton Pre-Vocational School, Lwandile Sibisi and Thandeka Lamula, said they looked for particular items to create their garment.
"They said that they used old CDs for the shine and bottle caps from different drinks for colour. Nicholyn Achary and Lungi Sithole from Arthur Blaxall School said they were excited to have their pupils involved in the event. Ekukhanyi teacher Nolwazi Chili said her pupils enjoyed the process of collecting what they needed to putting the garments together. All the participants received trophies and certificates with Newton, Open Gate and Ekukhanyeni being recognised as the top three." (Witness)
