A fashion show made from trash shows off pupils' talent in PMB

Trash is a global issue that affects everyone: humans, animals, and marine life.

So, if we can educate people about how to dispose of their trash sustainably and functionally, which would help alleviate pollution, then we are all for that.

Church Street in Pietermaritzburg vibrantly celebrated students who came from Newton Pre-Vocational School, Open Gate Special Needs School, Ekukhanyi Special Needs School, Arthur Blaxall School, and Ntokozweni School last week when they came together to show off their designs in a Trashion Show.

A Trashion Show is a fashion show that showcases designs made of recyclable materials or trash.