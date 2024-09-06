What to do when you're broke and your neighbour is having a braai
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Just in time for Heritage Month, this is a classic example of why you should save up for Braai Day.
Unsurprisingly, when the month ends, salaries are in, people are happy for about a week (maximum), and then hold their heads when they realise they failed to budget well.
When you see your neighbours braaiing and the infectious smell takes over all your sensations, you hold your head the most. The smell of a braai automatically evokes a sense of good times; it is also known to get your tummy grumbling.
Or at least that's what Julius Loots, a comedic content creator, displayed in a recent video. He did exactly what people would think is the way to experience a braai without the meat and the sides.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
We understand that his actions are extreme, but you have to admit that the smell of charred meat and the sound of the sizzle can be enthralling.
Here are some tips on how you can have a one-person braai with little to no budget:
- When you are having a braai with friends and family, save one or two pieces of meat and pop them in the freezer for those days when you are craving it.
- No freezer, no problem; visit your local grocer or shisanyama and feed your craving with a single chop or sausage; hey, something is better than nothing.
- If you cannot afford meat, look at options such as ribs, these are generally less expensive than whole cuts of meat.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
