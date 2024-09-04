 Zawadi Yamungu: A musical Goddess hailing from the North Coast
Updated | By East Coast Radio

"Zawadi Yamungu's musical journey has been a testament to her dedication to celebrating African culture and heritage."

Carol Ofori and Zawadi Yamungu at the East Coast Radio studios
Carol Ofori and Zawadi Yamungu at the East Coast Radio studios/Supplied

This week, we are surrounded by the beauty of a musical heiress, Nkosingiphile Mpanza, known to many by her stage name, Zawadi Yamungu. She is a South African-born musician, vocalist, and indigenous instrumentalist.

The meaning behind her stage name, Zawadi Yamungu, indicates her immense talent and natural musical abilities; it translates to 'Gift from God'. 

Hailing from eMandeni in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, Zawadi Yamungu has emerged as a prominent figure in the music industry. She is celebrated for her unique style, which beautifully embraces and celebrates African culture and heritage.

Zawadi Yamungu's musical journey has garnered recognition both locally and internationally, solidifying her status as a true musical talent. 

Alongside her vocal prowess, she is also a skilled composer, arranger, facilitator, and a masterful player of the uMakhweyana bow, a traditional African instrument.

Watch as she performed her single, 'Ngimuhle', at the East Coast Radio studios - courtesy of Instagram

She studied acting, scriptwriting, and music, and her diverse approach to music has allowed her to experiment with different musical genres, including house and cultural music. 

"Notably, her collaboration with DJ Merlon showcases this fusion, captivating listeners with its infectious rhythms and soulful melodies. Zawadi Yamungu's musical journey has been a testament to her dedication to celebrating African culture and heritage." 

Paying homage to her African roots is a vital part of her musical endeavours, and she garners inspiration from Princess Magogo and Busi Mhlongo. 

"Zawadi Yamungu's aspirations for the future are deeply rooted in her desire to challenge societal norms and redefine the concept of beauty. Through her music, she aims to inspire and empower dark-skinned women, encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty and recognize their inherent worth." 

Using her musical talents to promote African heritage is also a key factor in her purpose; she envisions her music being a healing force across our continent and an inspiration. 

