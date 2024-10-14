WATCH: Mama Joy pushes away child's poster on live TV
Updated | By East Coast Radio
People were shocked by Mama Joy's actions at a recent match between Bafana Bafana and Congo.
People were shocked by Mama Joy's actions at a recent match between Bafana Bafana and Congo.
Mama Joy Chauke has become a pillar of the South African sports world and the most popular superfan in SA.
A lot of controversy surrounding Mama Joy has been making headlines across South Africa, especially after newly appointed Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie announced his plan to stop funding superfans' trips to sports games using taxpayer money.
READ: Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Rory Petzer?
However, this has not stopped the popular superfan from attending sports matches across South Africa. She has allegedly been funding herself to attend these matches.
A recent TikTok clip of Mama Joy, who attended the match between Bafana Bafana and Congo on Friday, October 11, left South Africans in shock.
Spirits were high after Bafana Bafana beat the Republic of the Congo 5-0 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Unfortunately, many were disappointed when superfan Mama Joy was spotted hitting a young man's poster out of his hand during the match.
The clip shows a camera at the match focusing on Mama Joy to distribute on the big screens.
READ: Mama Joy and French husband celebrate their wedding
Excited about the camera, a young boy could also be seen holding out his poster, hoping to be spotted by the camera, which then ended up in front of Mama Joy's face.
In a moment of rage, Mama Joy then proceeded to hit the child's poster out of his hands after it was obstructing the camera's view of her.
Watch here:
@rybrox2 MamaJoy pulls this young man’s poster to allow the camera to have a clear shot of her 🇿🇦 #southafrica #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #southafricatiktok ♬ original sound - Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
More from ECR
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Mama Joy pushes away child's poster on live TV
People were shocked by Mama Joy's actions at a recent match between Bafa...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Executive Producer Rory Petzer?
Rory Petzer is infamous for his 'Champions' videos on social media, whic...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago