WATCH: Mama Joy pushes away child's poster on live TV

Mama Joy Chauke has become a pillar of the South African sports world and the most popular superfan in SA.

A lot of controversy surrounding Mama Joy has been making headlines across South Africa, especially after newly appointed Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie announced his plan to stop funding superfans' trips to sports games using taxpayer money.

READ: Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Rory Petzer?

However, this has not stopped the popular superfan from attending sports matches across South Africa. She has allegedly been funding herself to attend these matches.

A recent TikTok clip of Mama Joy, who attended the match between Bafana Bafana and Congo on Friday, October 11, left South Africans in shock.

Spirits were high after Bafana Bafana beat the Republic of the Congo 5-0 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Unfortunately, many were disappointed when superfan Mama Joy was spotted hitting a young man's poster out of his hand during the match.

The clip shows a camera at the match focusing on Mama Joy to distribute on the big screens.

READ: Mama Joy and French husband celebrate their wedding

Excited about the camera, a young boy could also be seen holding out his poster, hoping to be spotted by the camera, which then ended up in front of Mama Joy's face.

In a moment of rage, Mama Joy then proceeded to hit the child's poster out of his hands after it was obstructing the camera's view of her.

Watch here: