South African superfan 'Mama Joy' shares her love story in France

Could this be the fantastical love story that everyone dreams about?

Could this be the fantastical love story that everyone dreams about?

After South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the end of state-funded trips for superfans last month, mixed reactions were attracted. His reasoning was sound: "There was no justification for funding fans to attend international events while athletes struggled to honour them, drawing mixed reactions from fans." (Afrik-Foot) But not for South African Superfan Mama Joy (Joy Chauke). Her lineage as a superfan spans decades, and, naturally, she was upset to hear the news about the eradication of state-funded trips for superfans. However, even after this, she would not let it stop her from living out her foreign love story.

Read more: McKenzie cancels govt funds for superfans

Mama Joy has been attracting the attention of many South Africans on social media, sharing snaps and videos of her time in France. She went to the city of love for love and was there during the Paris Olympics. She shared a video dancing with her beloved boyfriend Papa Joy before she returned home, but before the two lovebirds bid each other farewell, she cooked pap for him and served him in the traditional way a wife does for her husband. Watch the video below - courtesy of X.

Mamajoy and Thonie taking SA to France look at this capturing france bringing the land home pic.twitter.com/SNUzr0hdrj — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) August 12, 2024

Check her bringing South Africa to France in the most authentic way - video courtesy of X.

"Mama Joy was awarded Sports Fan of the Year at the 2023 Momentum GSports Awards and is a prominent voice for women in Sport." (SABC) She made her way to France on her own. We believe her Frenchman brought her to the city of love for the Paris Olympics, and even though she has made her way back home, the two will supposedly be reuniting in South Africa when he comes to meet her family in September 2024. Watch him laugh as he feels 'shy' about eating the traditional meal she has prepared for him - video courtesy of X.

Papajoy is shy to eat Pap lol ⁦@ChrisExcel102⁩ what about Mqomboti yooo pic.twitter.com/Da1ORGZqAD — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) August 13, 2024

Supplied

Image Courtesy of X