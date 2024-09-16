Video: Mama Joy and French husband celebrate traditional wedding

Congratulations to Mama Joy and her French husband, Nicolas Pitaud, on tying the knot.

Images of the couple's traditional wedding went viral on social media over the weekend.

The two had a wedding in Limpopo on Sunday, attended by their loved ones who witnessed as they vowed to live happily ever after.

READ: South African superfan 'Mama Joy' shares her love story in France

Videos showed the ecstatic couple in their traditional attire, exchanging rings and having the time of their lives as they danced.

Mama Joy shared images of their wedding on X with the caption, 'Done taken'.

She also shared a video of them dancing with the caption: 'We are happy My smile keeper'.

In other videos, the couple can be seen sitting on a veranda next to a hut drinking the African beer, umqombothi.

On Monday, Mama Joy shared that the couple visited her father's grave to clean it.

"Papajoy cleaning my Fathers the grave with my Son ,,, we went to graves and thanks my Ancestors for everything," she captioned her post.



See the posts below.

READ: “Afrohouse speaks to my soul”: Meet Joy Steffens, aka DJ Mamabearsteffs