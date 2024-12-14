14 motorists arrested for drunk driving in PMB

They have arrested 14 motorists in Pietermaritzburg.

KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says Road Traffic Inspectorate officials stopped and checked motorists at roadblocks across the city on Friday night.

"In Pietermaritzburg alone, they were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The MEC has given the RTI team the order to intensify roadblocks and have no mercy."

He says checks will be intensified throughout the festive season with a focus on roadworthiness, overloading, drugs, and unpaid fines.

READ: Man killed in horrific multi-vehicle crash on N3 in Durban

Sibiya says the 15-vehicle pile-up on Friday night, near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, resulted in a seven-hour closure of the N3.

"The N3 Mariannhill Toll Plaza, going to Durban, was finally cleared and reopened at around 2 am. As reported last night, the Zimbabwean driver succumbed to his injuries. Other motorists and passengers were taken to different hospitals in Durban."

Meanwhile all roads seem to lead to KZN for the festive season.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, around 1 400 vehicles per hour have been recorded passing through various toll plazas, since Saturday morning, as tourists and holidaymakers travel to the province.

