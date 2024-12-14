14 motorists arrested for drunk driving in PMB
Updated | By Newswatch
Road traffic officials
are cracking down on drunk driving during this long weekend.
Road traffic officials are cracking down on drunk driving during this long weekend.
They have arrested 14 motorists in Pietermaritzburg.
KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says Road Traffic Inspectorate officials stopped and checked motorists at roadblocks across the city on Friday night.
"In Pietermaritzburg alone, they were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The MEC has given the RTI team the order to intensify roadblocks and have no mercy."
He says checks will be intensified throughout the festive season with a focus on roadworthiness, overloading, drugs, and unpaid fines.
READ: Man killed in horrific multi-vehicle crash on N3 in Durban
Sibiya says the 15-vehicle pile-up on Friday night, near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, resulted in a seven-hour closure of the N3.
"The N3 Mariannhill Toll Plaza, going to Durban, was finally cleared and reopened at around 2 am. As reported last night, the Zimbabwean driver succumbed to his injuries. Other motorists and passengers were taken to different hospitals in Durban."
Meanwhile all roads seem to lead to KZN for the festive season.
According to the N3 Toll Concession, around 1 400 vehicles per hour have been recorded passing through various toll plazas, since Saturday morning, as tourists and holidaymakers travel to the province.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy place...Danny Guselli 1 day, 2 hours ago