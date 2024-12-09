10,000 died on SA roads in 2024 - Creecy

Creecy spoke at a road safety inspection event at the Lebombo Border Post on Monday.

Creecy said 5,360 pedestrians have lost their lives in 2023, with Gauteng recording 1,412 and Kwa Zulu Natal 1,200.

She said that in 2024 alone, 10,154 people died on the country’s roads.

“Government alone cannot change this reality. We can only save lives if road users change their behaviour because it is the behaviour of people that led to most of the deaths on our roads last year. Even though the number of road fatalities decreased by 4,4% from 2022 to 2023, one death is one too many,” said Creecy

The Department of Transport has targeted halving road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

“We are working alongside the RTMC, as well as provincial and municipal departments responsible for transport and road safety, amongst others, to ensure that the government does its utmost to make this a safer festive season,” Creecy explained.

“Behind every statistic is a story, a life lost, a family left grieving, or often there is a person dealing with life-changing injuries.”

Creecy added that the department’s research shows that most accidents occur on weekends, late at night and in the early morning hours.

As a result, 24/7 traffic policing will be conducted on accident hotspots over the festive season.

“Law enforcement will focus on ensuring that drivers stick to the speed limits. Traffic officers will also inspect vehicles and lock up those caught in the act of drunk driving.

“We can only lower the number of deaths during this festive season and make our roads safer through targeted interventions that include all sectors of our society and employ all the tools available to us.

