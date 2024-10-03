VIDEO: Baby latches onto her dad's nipple in her sleep

When a baby is born, skin-to-skin contact strengthens the emotional bond between the baby and the parents. Touch is an essential part of a newborn's development.

It also aids in regulating the baby's body temperature, heart rate, and breathing. The baby is also "able to hear the comforting sound of your heartbeat and voice, which will help calm and relax them." (NHS)

Along with skin-to-skin contact there is breastfeeding, which is advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

One father, yes, a father, realised that skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding might not always be the best duo.