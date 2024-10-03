VIDEO: Baby latches onto her dad's nipple in her sleep
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We'll give him an A+ for sticking out the pain in silence...
When a baby is born, skin-to-skin contact strengthens the emotional bond between the baby and the parents. Touch is an essential part of a newborn's development.
It also aids in regulating the baby's body temperature, heart rate, and breathing. The baby is also "able to hear the comforting sound of your heartbeat and voice, which will help calm and relax them." (NHS)
Along with skin-to-skin contact there is breastfeeding, which is advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
One father, yes, a father, realised that skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding might not always be the best duo.
In a video, captured by mom, we see a baby girl asleep on her dad's chest.
The father is shirtless, and the baby latches onto his nipple, confusing her father for her mother. The father is in extreme pain but manages to bite his tongue and stay silent without waking his baby girl up.
The mother, on the other hand, found it quite amusing.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Most people gave the dad props for taking one for the team.
- "He literally took one for the team."
- "This happened to me with my son. I called the doctor immediately and asked if that was normal. I mean surely a baby know dad’s scent from mom’s. That man said “well technically dad’s chest are in fact pacifiers. That’s how it was done in the early days.” I was like nahhhhh doc."
- "He don’t know what to do at that moment it made him appreciate woman a little more."
- "He don’t know what to do. He just don’t want to wake her up. Bless his heart."
- "Last time he goes to bed shirtless while she’s still nursing lmao."
Image Courtesy of iStock
