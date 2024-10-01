TikTok and WHO join forces to educate public with science-based health info

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, the social media platform has over a billion users. The World Health Organization, on the other hand, is a trusted source of health information.

The organisation and social media platform have collaborated to ensure that more people have access to reliable health information.

In a press statement published on the WHO website, the two collaborated as of 26 September for the new initiative.

The collaboration comes as a result of the increase in false information that circulates on social media.

“This collaboration can prove to be an inflection point in how platforms can be more socially-responsible. The intersection of health and technology presents an opportunity to reach people of all ages, where they are, when they want to access,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Chief Scientist.

“By working with TikTok and others, we are helping people access credible information and engage in scientific discourse that collectively helps shape a healthier future for all,” added Dr Farrar.

"We know that millions of people come to TikTok every day to share and find community in all areas of their life, including their well-being, and we strive to ensure they can find reliable information on this important topic. That's why today we are delighted to be collaborating with the World Health Organization's Fides network of health influencers, to further strengthen this commitment by bringing engaging and authoritative mental well-being content to our community," says Valiant Richey, Global Head of Trust and Safety Outreach and Partnerships, TikTok.

