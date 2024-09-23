Dad uses unconventional method to remove son's tooth

It is a significant milestone when a child begins to lose teeth. This is true for both the parent who realises their tooth fairy duties have come into play and the kid who gets excited about the upcoming tooth fairy visits. Losing one's baby teeth is a sign of growth, a critical moment that sets the tone for a child's development. Kids generally start "losing their teeth around six years old and can expect to have the last of their baby teeth gone by 12 years old. Keep in mind that this is a general estimate. Some children will start losing teeth as early as 4 years old while others may not lose their first tooth until they’re as old as 7." (The Super Dentists)

A father has taken the less-than-conventional route of helping his seven-year-old son remove his shaky tooth. It has been said that kids shouldn't pull their loose teeth out but rather let them fall off naturally, in their own time. But we all know kids migrate to what they are told not to do too often. In this case, a father and son duo proved that sometimes boys will always be boys. A mother videoed while watching her husband tie a string to their son's loose tooth. The other end of the string was attached to a toy gun, and their intention became clear after that...dad was going to shoot the young boy's tooth out of his gum with the help of the toy gun.

Young Siba's tooth was loose; his father helped him remove it four days before he turned seven. It was an innocent bonding moment between dad and son, but we do not encourage trying this at home. It's better to consult with a dentist if you are uncertain about your child's oral health. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

@tshepivundla Boys being boys. Dad remiving Siba’s 7th tooth, 4 days before his 7th Birthday ♬ original sound - TshepiVundla

Image Courtesy of TikTok