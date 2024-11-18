Toddler denies eating the chocolate in mom's room
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"It wasn't me!"- it looks like this kid listened to Shaggy's song too many times. He was sticking to his lie no matter what...
"It wasn't me!"- it looks like this kid listened to Shaggy's song too many times. He was sticking to his lie no matter what...
Caught red-handed... or should we say chocolate-handed.
It always amazes us how we become the amateur version of Sherlock Holmes when we become parents. We learn how to connect the dots faster and can sniff out a lie in minutes.
There's no denying that we fall prey to getting it wrong sometimes, but when all the evidence points to one person, and that person denies it against all odds, what do you do as a parent?
Do you persist with the interrogation, or do you let it slide?
Usually, kids lie to get out of something and avoid the consequences of their actions out of fear. They may lie to seek attention; the reasons are varied. Experts say that at one point or another, kids will lie. Your job as a parent is to distinguish why they are lying, the seriousness of that lie, and how to help them break this habit.
The Understood website says: "People often think that lying is an act of defiance. But that’s not always the case. Some kids can’t control it. They may not even realize they’re doing it. That can happen when kids have trouble with self-control, organizing their thoughts, or thinking about consequences. These difficulties are related to a group of skills called executive functions."
In a video posted to TikTok, a mother shared how her toddler blatantly stuck to his lie. She found him with what looked like chocolate around his mouth, on his pyjama shirt and hands, but he was adamant that it was banana and not the chocolate from her room.
The young boy stuck to his story and kept saying that the chocolate in his mouth was the banana; he even shifted the blame, saying it was another child named Harmony, who we assume is his sibling.
Do you think he caved or stuck it out?
Watch the video below to find out what happened - courtesy of TikTok.
@bribiase
Yall think he ate the candy ? 🍫♬ Its banana - Bri Biase
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu 51 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago