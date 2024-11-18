Toddler denies eating the chocolate in mom's room

"It wasn't me!"- it looks like this kid listened to Shaggy's song too many times. He was sticking to his lie no matter what...

"It wasn't me!"- it looks like this kid listened to Shaggy's song too many times. He was sticking to his lie no matter what...

Caught red-handed... or should we say chocolate-handed. It always amazes us how we become the amateur version of Sherlock Holmes when we become parents. We learn how to connect the dots faster and can sniff out a lie in minutes. There's no denying that we fall prey to getting it wrong sometimes, but when all the evidence points to one person, and that person denies it against all odds, what do you do as a parent? Do you persist with the interrogation, or do you let it slide?

Usually, kids lie to get out of something and avoid the consequences of their actions out of fear. They may lie to seek attention; the reasons are varied. Experts say that at one point or another, kids will lie. Your job as a parent is to distinguish why they are lying, the seriousness of that lie, and how to help them break this habit. The Understood website says: "People often think that lying is an act of defiance. But that’s not always the case. Some kids can’t control it. They may not even realize they’re doing it. That can happen when kids have trouble with self-control, organizing their thoughts, or thinking about consequences. These difficulties are related to a group of skills called executive functions." In a video posted to TikTok, a mother shared how her toddler blatantly stuck to his lie. She found him with what looked like chocolate around his mouth, on his pyjama shirt and hands, but he was adamant that it was banana and not the chocolate from her room. The young boy stuck to his story and kept saying that the chocolate in his mouth was the banana; he even shifted the blame, saying it was another child named Harmony, who we assume is his sibling.

Do you think he caved or stuck it out? Watch the video below to find out what happened - courtesy of TikTok.

