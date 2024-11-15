Mom shares genius way to help kids scared of the dark

Scores of children around the world suffer from nyctophobia - fear of the dark. While many grow out of their fear as they age, it can seem like a neverending nightmare for parents and children dealing with the phobia.

Christine Luna, a mom in the US, decided to try something a little different to help her four kids, aged between two and nine, cope with sleeping in a dark room.

While researching online, she found a genius tip to solve the problem. She saw a video of someone using glow-in-the-dark paint on rocks.

Christine decided using the paint on her children's bunk beds would be a great idea. She roped in her two eldest children to help draw fun designs on the bunks using the glow-in-the-dark paint.

"Painting my kids’ bunkbed with glow-in-the-dark paint absolutely worked. Now, they aren't scared of the dark, and we all sleep better," she said on TikTok.