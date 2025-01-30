Is Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship in trouble?

Taylor Swift is reportedly stepping back from her friendship with Blake Lively amid her legal battle with 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni.

Lively and Baldoni have both filed lawsuits against each other following behind-the-scenes drama on the set of the 2024 movie.

'It Ends With Us' is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name. Lively plays the female lead, Lily Bloom, while Baldoni stars as Ryle Kincaid.

Despite earning an impressive $351 million (about R6.5 billion) at the box office, the film's success was overshadowed by a feud between the costars. Lively has accused Baldoni of workplace sexual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni filed a $400 million (R7.4 billion) lawsuit against Lively and her husband, 'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy. He also alleges that Lively tried to "hijack" the film from him, adding that she hadn't even read the book well into production.

Hoover also found herself in the middle of the drama after fans flooded her Instagram page with comments about the situation.

But where does Swift in all of this? Baldoni's lawsuit insinuates that the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker and Reynolds tried to pressure him into accepting one of her movie script edits.

Lively also allegedly referred to herself as Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones' and called Swift and Reynolds her "dragons" seemingly as an intimidation tactic.

Swift reportedly showed up to a meeting Baldoni was having with Reynolds and Lively about the script where she raved about her friend's edits.

An insider tells DailyMail.com that Swift had no intention of attending the meeting held at the couple's New York penthouse. However, she arrived only to discover that the meeting was still ongoing.

Swift is allegedly upset that her name is being linked to the lawsuit.

"For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be," the mole claimed.

The source adds that the singer is also not too thrilled about being called one of Lively's "dragons".

"Her friends also think that Blake’s 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."