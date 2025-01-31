Probe into PMB school for serving ‘rotten food’

Parents of the boarders at Pietermaritzburg Girls' High were outraged when they were sent photos recently of what appeared to be mouldy sandwiches.

They wrote a letter to the department.

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says they have already sent inspectors to meet with the school's service providers.





READ: KZN school feeding schemes bemoan payment delays

"From yesterday, the situation has changed, but we are still going to do an investigation as to what we have learnt through such allegations because they are quite disturbing.

"But, we are very happy that when this matter was brought to their attention, they were quick to take action, they were corrective."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)