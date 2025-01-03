Traffic to pick up as holidaymakers return home
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
While traffic volumes leaving KZN continue to increase with holidaymakers heading back home, authorities say they expect the country's roads to be busiest this weekend.
Simon Zwane is the spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Cooperation.
"It will be busy again this weekend. About 1200 to 1300 vehicles an hour is expected to leave Durban the inland, including Gauteng. So we are expecting the roads to be busy and other toll gates in KZN and Gauteng."
READ: N3TC: Increase in traffic leaving KZN
He's warned motorists to stay vigilant and check on weather conditions that could affect the N3 and other routes.
"We call on the motorists to drive with care, respecting other motorists and avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol."
