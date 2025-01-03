 Traffic to pick up as holidaymakers return home
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Traffic to pick up as holidaymakers return home

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

While traffic volumes leaving KZN continue to increase with holidaymakers heading back home, authorities say they expect the country's roads to be busiest this weekend.

Traffic generic image
iStock

Simon Zwane is the spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Cooperation.


"It will be busy again this weekend. About 1200 to 1300 vehicles an hour is expected to leave Durban the inland, including Gauteng. So we are expecting the roads to be busy and other toll gates in KZN and Gauteng."


READ: N3TC: Increase in traffic leaving KZN


He's warned motorists to stay vigilant and check on weather conditions that could affect the N3 and other routes.


"We call on the motorists to drive with care, respecting other motorists and avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.