99c school shoes? FNB and PEP make back-to-school affordable
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Less than R1 for a pair of school shoes? Sign us up!
As the new academic year approaches, FNB eBucks and PEP have joined forces to offer customers an exclusive deal on school shoes. For a limited time, FNB customers can purchase Student Prince synthetic school shoes for just 99 cents at any PEP store nationwide. Alternatively, customers can opt for R129 off any pair of school shoes with a higher price point, such as Toughees leather school shoes.
This exciting collaboration aims to alleviate some of the financial pressure associated with back-to-school expenses.
According to Pieter Woodhatch, FNB eBucks Rewards CEO: "In addition to household costs such as food and transportation, we’ve noted that school uniform supplies have a sizeable impact on our customers’ household budgets and, at times, adds strain to their already stretched pockets. Through this 99c school shoes voucher, we aim to help supplement the cost of school shoes that will then ease the overall cost of uniform spend for families and ensure that every child starts their school year with the essentials they need to succeed."
To qualify for this offer, FNB customers with an Easy debit card (PAYU and Bundle) and Aspire debit, Premier, Private Clients or Private Wealth debit, credit, or Fusion card need to swipe a minimum of R300 from 26 December 2024.
PEP's Head of Marketing, Angela Beukes, added: "At PEP, we recognise the importance of school uniforms in promoting confidence and a sense of belonging. That’s why we’re committed to supporting parents in ensuring their children look and feel their best. We are proud to once again offer the lowest prices on back-to-school essentials but this collaboration with FNB enables us to provide even greater value to our customers during a time when they need it most. This partnership ensures that more children can step into 2025 with confidence"
This initiative forms part of FNB's ongoing commitment to its 'Educating the Nation' strategy, which aims to support families and individuals in their educational journey.
Image courtesy of iStock
