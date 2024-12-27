99c school shoes? FNB and PEP make back-to-school affordable

As the new academic year approaches, FNB eBucks and PEP have joined forces to offer customers an exclusive deal on school shoes. For a limited time, FNB customers can purchase Student Prince synthetic school shoes for just 99 cents at any PEP store nationwide. Alternatively, customers can opt for R129 off any pair of school shoes with a higher price point, such as Toughees leather school shoes.

This exciting collaboration aims to alleviate some of the financial pressure associated with back-to-school expenses.



According to Pieter Woodhatch, FNB eBucks Rewards CEO: "In addition to household costs such as food and transportation, we’ve noted that school uniform supplies have a sizeable impact on our customers’ household budgets and, at times, adds strain to their already stretched pockets. Through this 99c school shoes voucher, we aim to help supplement the cost of school shoes that will then ease the overall cost of uniform spend for families and ensure that every child starts their school year with the essentials they need to succeed."

To qualify for this offer, FNB customers with an Easy debit card (PAYU and Bundle) and Aspire debit, Premier, Private Clients or Private Wealth debit, credit, or Fusion card need to swipe a minimum of R300 from 26 December 2024.