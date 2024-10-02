Teacher wins over Mzansi with her strict but respectful teaching style
Updated | By East Coast Radio
When you're a teacher and you love your kids but you have to lay down the law...
Teachers are well known for their ability to leave a lasting impression on their students.
That's the dream anyway. Not all teachers can be kind and strict, but many greats do it well.
A youthful and vibrant teacher, Thandolwethu, seems to have all the makings of a great teacher. She has been sharing snippets from her life as a Junior Prep Teacher, and social media users are addicted to her content—so much so that they have requested more.
Her authentic approach to teaching has a mix of honesty and a smidge of unforeseen humour. In one video, she is seen questioning her pupils about a rotten apple that was found in one of her students' lockers.
One person noted that she should be part of the top crimes unit at the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Watch how she questioned her pupils below - courtesy of TikTok.
@thando.lwethu_x Replying to @CandyCheex “just admit it people” 😂😭. #relatable #teachingwithlove #funnytiktok #kidssaythedarndesthings ♬ son original - Shay
People have called her the detective mam, owning the iconic teacher stare, which we assume might be just as close to a mom stare, and have commended her for maintaining the right amount of strictness with the right amount of gentleness.
Check out another one of her videos, in which she gives two students a five-minute timeout to reflect on their actions.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@thando.lwethu_x Replying to @Nikita Plugz 🇿🇦🇰🇷 yes, this is a real everyday thing that happens😂😭. #relatable #teachingwithlove #kidssaythedarndesthings #funnytiktok ♬ original sound - Olly
Image Courtesy of TikTok
