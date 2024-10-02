Teacher wins over Mzansi with her strict but respectful teaching style

Teachers are well known for their ability to leave a lasting impression on their students.

That's the dream anyway. Not all teachers can be kind and strict, but many greats do it well.

A youthful and vibrant teacher, Thandolwethu, seems to have all the makings of a great teacher. She has been sharing snippets from her life as a Junior Prep Teacher, and social media users are addicted to her content—so much so that they have requested more.

Her authentic approach to teaching has a mix of honesty and a smidge of unforeseen humour. In one video, she is seen questioning her pupils about a rotten apple that was found in one of her students' lockers.