Teacher discovers student's love letter in Grade 5 class
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Some things never change; students are still writing love notes to each other...
Love letters are notoriously something that happens when you are in school, something that young girls or boys do to express their feelings to their crushes.
It comes with a sense of mystery and a boatload of romance. Depending on whether the author of the love letter reveals their identity or not adds to the mysteriousness of it all.
In saying all that, love letters seem to have taken a new path with scholars these days.
A teacher from a Cape Town school shared a hilarious love letter written by a young girl in his Grade 5 class. The young girl seems to have addressed herself as Lethabo, but in the video, when the teacher discovers who wrote the letter, he questions the class about who Lethabo is...
Perhaps our author left everyone spellbound as she used a code name?
The letter sounds shrewd as she asks her beloved Phenyo for R10 to buy a Kota. She then went on to express how much she loves him.
See what she wrote in the letter below - courtesy of TikTok.
@.the_lazytrader
Your bundles of joy bathong😭💔♬ original sound - just me
The post received over 1.9-million views and got people reminiscing about their school days.
- "Remember my mom shouting at me for a letter l wrote l lied saying it was a song, she made me sing it."
- "I love that they still write love letters."
- "People making themselves better in the comments. lol we also wrote love letters in primary."
- "That's why my son wants more than R20."
- "Yoooh what a trigger, in Grade 7 my teacher once read my love letter, till today i haven't healed."
- "My son once gave a girl his lunch money imagine he just in (Grade1) I was soo mad and he was bragging that he has a girl friend."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
