Teacher discovers student's love letter in Grade 5 class

Love letters are notoriously something that happens when you are in school, something that young girls or boys do to express their feelings to their crushes.

It comes with a sense of mystery and a boatload of romance. Depending on whether the author of the love letter reveals their identity or not adds to the mysteriousness of it all.

In saying all that, love letters seem to have taken a new path with scholars these days.

A teacher from a Cape Town school shared a hilarious love letter written by a young girl in his Grade 5 class. The young girl seems to have addressed herself as Lethabo, but in the video, when the teacher discovers who wrote the letter, he questions the class about who Lethabo is...