Bromance drama? Siya Kolisi shows off cute jealousy over Ox Nché and Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi playfully scolded his “bestie” Eben Etzebeth after a light-hearted moment with Ox Nché during the Sharks’ victory over Irish opponents.

Siya Kolisi playfully scolded his “bestie” Eben Etzebeth after a light-hearted moment with Ox Nché during the Sharks’ victory over Irish opponents.

Siya Kolisi’s witty comments added another chapter to their famous bromance, keeping fans entertained both on and off the field. Kolisi couldn’t resist playfully calling out his "bestie" Eben Etzebeth following a light-hearted moment during the Sharks’ victory over their Irish rivals on Saturday, 19 October. Kolisi, making his second debut for the Sharks after his return from Racing 92 in France, fueled the bromance banter with his witty remarks, and the interaction quickly went viral.

The Sharks secured a thrilling 28-24 win against their opponents at the Kings Park Stadium. It wasn’t just the win that had fans buzzing as a hilarious exchange between Etzebeth and fellow Sharks player Ox Nche, captured on video and posted to the United Rugby Championship’s (URC) Instagram account, went viral. The clip featured Ox smiling warmly at Eben, with the caption “The way Ox looks at Eben,” all set to the iconic tune, 'Take My Breath Away'.

Eben Etzebeth's instagram story / Instagram

As expected, Kolisi, who’s well-known for his playful bromance with Eben, couldn't resist chiming in. Taking to the comments section, Kolisi tagged both players and wrote: “Eben, explain! Ox, we’ll talk tomorrow,” sending fans into fits of laughter. The URC account later reposted Kolisi’s cheeky response with a humorous caption: “Have Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth broken up?” Kolisi continued the fun, sharing the clip on his own Instagram Stories, writing: “Wow, how quickly things change” with a few sad emojis. In a twist, Eben humorously defended himself, claiming, “I’m innocent, it’s him!” The bromance is clearly alive and well, keeping fans entertained both on and off the field!