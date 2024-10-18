Fueling dreams: Grade 10 learner builds hydrogen-powered car

A Limpopo learner's hydrogen-powered car invention has earned him national recognition, inspiring other students to pursue science and innovation.

Limpopo's Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, visited Grade 10 learner Munei Netsharotha, a budding inventor from Makhuvha village, to celebrate his groundbreaking invention—a hydrogen-powered car. He developed a Jeep powered by hydrogen gas, designed for rugged terrain, making it easier to travel in dusty, mountainous areas. This project, which started as an idea in Grade 7, has now earned him national recognition and an opportunity to network with other science-minded individuals. Munei, a student at Tshivhase Secondary School, is set to showcase his creation at the prestigious National Science Week at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein. His dream of pursuing mechanical engineering and his dedication to creating cost-effective, eco-friendly transport solutions have inspired learners across the province, reports Polokwane review.

"We visited our learner at his home today to wish him well as he heads to Bloemfontein to showcase his talent and to motivate other learners about the importance of science and innovation. The country needs energetic learners like Munei, who is determined to follow his dreams against all odds. We have no doubt that Science Week will also be an opportunity for him to learn more so that he can push his boundaries. The province is in support of his invention, and we think it will come as a motivation to other learners," MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya said. The Department of Science and Innovation hosts National Science Week annually, providing a platform for students to explore the importance of science and innovation in everyday life.

