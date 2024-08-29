Singer receives death threats for returning puppy

Like most people, we love puppies. Puppies are playful and full of energy, represent purity and love, and are adored by everyone. Well, most people.

Unconditional love comes from having a pet, a sense of belonging and understanding that some people don't get from other humans but rather from their furry family members.

Therefore, it is difficult to understand why some people abandon their pets when things get tough. This is one of the reasons that Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is thinking of adding a cat tax, which will see cat owners pay a special fee for their pets.

Animal abandonment is a huge problem in many countries. Pet owners throw out their pets because they suddenly don't fit into their lives anymore, so we can understand why pet lovers feel strongly about this topic.