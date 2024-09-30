Retailer resorts to peculiar way of selling chocolates

The price of chocolate has shocked many chocolate lovers. This is a result of the price of cocoa in Ghana, which has risen by 45% and has affected the supply globally.

"According to Statista, Ivory Coast and Ghana are the two largest cocoa producers, accounting for more than 50 percent of the world's cocoa."

And with the price increase, the law of supply and demand kicks in.

"The law of supply says that when prices rise, companies see more profit potential and increase the supply of goods and services. The law of demand states that as prices rise, customers buy less." (Netsuite)