Retailer resorts to peculiar way of selling chocolates
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Is this a way to curb theft in the store?
The price of chocolate has shocked many chocolate lovers. This is a result of the price of cocoa in Ghana, which has risen by 45% and has affected the supply globally.
"According to Statista, Ivory Coast and Ghana are the two largest cocoa producers, accounting for more than 50 percent of the world's cocoa."
And with the price increase, the law of supply and demand kicks in.
"The law of supply says that when prices rise, companies see more profit potential and increase the supply of goods and services. The law of demand states that as prices rise, customers buy less." (Netsuite)
Read more: Why the price of chocolate is skyrocketing
It seems that the price increase has possibly caused a growth in theft. This is after a TikTok user posted a video this weekend sharing the most peculiar practice at a SPAR store.
She posted a video showing the chocolate slab shelf at the SPAR store where she was shopping. The shelf of chocolate slabs was not there but replaced with printouts or, as they called them, tags of pictures of the slab.
Each chocolate slab has a notice at the bottom of the printout which reads, "Take this tag to the till. There, you will get the original product."
Keeping Up with Kamo posted the video, and she was amused to see it. She also mentioned that the shopper must take the tag to the till, and only once they have paid will they receive their slab of chocolate.
Read more: VIDEO: Man cooks Wagyu steak with chocolate
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@keepinupwithkamo Lol, this was so funny to see! Were people stealing? #mzansitiktok #spar #chocolatelover ♬ original sound - keepin up w kay
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Retailer resorts to peculiar way of selling chocolates
Carol Ofori
