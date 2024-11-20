Pregnant mamas dance in their hospital ward

When the nurse tells you to move around as it helps with pre-birth, we're not sure they meant this...

When the nurse tells you to move around as it helps with pre-birth, we're not sure they meant this...

If there's one thing that South Africans love to do apart from eating, it's dancing. Therefore, it makes sense that so many South Africans embrace TikTok because of its ability to bring people from different walks of life together. It is like a game of passing the torch, except it involves dancing... The best part about watching people engage in the dance challenges is how they bring their personalities and quirks into the dance. This time it was a group of expecting mothers who were awaiting their precious darlings to enter this world.

Read more: Teenager breaks it down Amapiano style at school talent show

The video has attracted over 990,000 views and has people online talking. Many presume that the mothers-to-be must've given birth after this dance. One person said, "Their husband they is home praying for them," and the mom-to-be who posted the video replied, "And we are busy dancing." Believe it or not, dancing is said to be a great way of naturally inducing labour. "Dancing is a fun and effective way to encourage labour. Dancing can help loosen the pelvic muscles and stimulate the baby to move down towards the birth canal. Choose upbeat music and move in a way that feels good for you." (Positive Induction) Watch the entertaining video on TikTok below.

Most of the people were amused to see the pregnant moms enjoying themselves while in the labour ward, while the rest of the mothers were just on their beds in pain. One woman couldn't understand how they could dance as she recalled her labour story: "Where did you get the energy to dance? I was busy under the bed carrying the bed on my back." The mom-to-be who posted the video responded to many people's comments and said her little one is due any day now. That was a day or so ago, she hasn't posted anything since so we are hoping she has a wonderful delivery.

Image Courtesy of iStock