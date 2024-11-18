What the FRUIT?! R63.99 for mangoes?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
South Africans are in shock over the high price tag attached to a 160g mango pack.
South Africans cannot believe the insane price tag attached to a pack of mangoes.
We, South Africans, are no strangers to rising grocery prices, but the latest shocker has everyone on X (formerly Twitter) talking. A photo of a 160g container of mangoes priced at R63.99 has sent shockwaves across the internet.
For a few pieces of fruit, R63.99 feels more like an import price tag than something you'd find at a local grocer.
The post quickly went viral, sparking a mix of outrage, disbelief, and, of course, classic South African humour - and the East Coast Breakfast team had to weigh in on this madness on-air, with the help of Dr Johnny Van Der Merwe.
Scary times. pic.twitter.com/B50g6yMHw3— Malowé (@pmxlxisane) November 11, 2024
However, it’s not just the price that has people buzzing. The quantity itself, a mere 160 grams, feels like an appetiser rather than a meal.
That’s 40cents a gram 😵— Alan Pio (@Piobox) November 12, 2024
Before we lose our minds though, one X user made a pretty good observation, which could explain why they're so expensive.
I saw this. It was R29 rand in the first part of the year. I'm not sure what's happening but I suspect that mangoes aren't in season yet so they don't have them in abundance.— sims (@Ibid_opcit) November 11, 2024
