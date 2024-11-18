 What the FRUIT?! R63.99 for mangoes?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

South Africans are in shock over the high price tag attached to a 160g mango pack.

Fresh Mangoes / iStock

South Africans cannot believe the insane price tag attached to a pack of mangoes.

We, South Africans, are no strangers to rising grocery prices, but the latest shocker has everyone on X (formerly Twitter) talking. A photo of a 160g container of mangoes priced at R63.99 has sent shockwaves across the internet. 

For a few pieces of fruit, R63.99 feels more like an import price tag than something you'd find at a local grocer.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a mix of outrage, disbelief, and, of course, classic South African humour - and the East Coast Breakfast team had to weigh in on this madness on-air, with the help of Dr Johnny Van Der Merwe.

However, it’s not just the price that has people buzzing. The quantity itself, a mere 160 grams, feels like an appetiser rather than a meal. 

Before we lose our minds though, one X user made a pretty good observation, which could explain why they're so expensive. 

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

Main image courtesy of iStock

Show's Stories

