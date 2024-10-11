Teenager breaks it down Amapiano style at school talent show
Updated | By East Coast Radio
There's nothing quite like watching a person who loves to dance do so outside the lines...
It is truly inspiring to see how the youth of South Africa have embraced Amapiano regardless of their background.
As South Africans, we are known for our love for a good party and the rhythm that comes with our passion for music. Now, if we are honest with ourselves, we will admit that not all South Africans have a natural capability to move their body to the rhythm of the music.
However, sometimes it's not about the rhythm but more about the passion.
A young man from Reddford House in Johannesburg shares his passion for Amapiano on social media.
He calls Amapiano "his jam" and often posts videos of himself dancing to Amapiano music, whether that is alone or with his friends; his passion breathes true through his videos.
Earlier this month, he proudly shared a video of his performance at his school talent show. He had a mix tape of his favourite songs and confidently took the stage with his moves.
The crowd cheered throughout his performance and was so supportive.
Watch his performance below on TikTok.
@cadenamapiano School Talent Show 🙌 #foryoupage #amapiano #trend #dance #viral #talentshow #school #southafrica #tiktoksa ♬ original sound - CadenNair
Image Courtesy of TikTok
