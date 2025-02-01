Load shedding weakens rand by a percentage
Updated | By Newswatch
Eskom's load shedding announcement caused the Rand to weaken by 1 per cent.
Eskom's load shedding announcement caused the Rand to weaken by 1 per cent.
An economist says investor confidence dipped when news broke on Friday that stage 3 of the rolling blackouts would resume after 10 months.
Eskom says it is working to replenish reserves after multiple trips at two power stations.
Harry Scherzer, who is with Future Forex, says the Rand has been benefiting from the stable supply of power.
"Markets tend to react swiftly to uncertainty and given Eskom's central role in South Africa's economy any sign of back-siding empower stability triggers risk-off sentiment. Investors are particularly wary of the structural issues resurfacing - fearing this could impact growth forecasts and on the rands outlook. Well Eskom frames this as a temporary setback, markets will be watching closely how quickly emergency reserves are replenished."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “dr...East Coast Breakfast 21 hours ago
-
R100m Powerball winner quits his job
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won...East Coast Breakfast 23 hours ago