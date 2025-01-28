Our monkeys are well behaved compared to Bali monkeys
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
'Monkeys Gone Wild' in Bali reminds us to avoid trying to treat monkeys like pets.
When it comes to the monkeys in KwaZulu-Natal, most of us have had firsthand experience with their mischievous antics.
Their bold, carefree attitudes and complete disregard for the chaos they create can be oddly fascinating – and, for some, even admirable.
These cheeky primates often break into homes and ransack kitchens, driven by their instinct to survive.
However, by intentionally feeding monkeys,
we may encourage unnatural behaviour. While there’s a difference
between a monkey sneaking into your home for food and being fed
directly, you must do what you can to stop them from entering your home.
Margi Lilienfeld, environmental director at Simbithi Eco-Estate, shared some practical tips last year on how to handle encounters with vervet monkeys. Following her advice can help avoid unnecessary conflict and ensure safe interactions.
Check out some of the tips here.
A video from Bali, Indonesia, shows how monkeys have become overly dependent on tourists – so much so that their behaviour has turned aggressive.
This dependency is likely a direct result of tourists feeding them, which is never encouraged. This has caused them to behave unnaturally, which is scary.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys
This kind of interaction isn't something we're used to in South Africa. Sure, our monkeys give us a good run for our food, but not to the point of getting physical. While incidents do occur, they’re not common.
The woman who shared the video on Instagram added some helpful context: "First of all, I did not feed or try to get in their space. They wanted to be on @kierranallen for his backpack. They saw me as a threat with that lens, I think. No harm done.
"Tips: Go early to avoid crowds. Respect the rules and enjoy the beautiful scenery. I just posted this to be funny. If tourists actually follow the rules, this won’t ever happen. Stay safe and enjoy."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
