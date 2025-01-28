Our monkeys are well behaved compared to Bali monkeys

When it comes to the monkeys in KwaZulu-Natal, most of us have had firsthand experience with their mischievous antics.

Their bold, carefree attitudes and complete disregard for the chaos they create can be oddly fascinating – and, for some, even admirable.

These cheeky primates often break into homes and ransack kitchens, driven by their instinct to survive.

However, by intentionally feeding monkeys, we may encourage unnatural behaviour. While there’s a difference between a monkey sneaking into your home for food and being fed directly, you must do what you can to stop them from entering your home.



Margi Lilienfeld, environmental director at Simbithi Eco-Estate, shared some practical tips last year on how to handle encounters with vervet monkeys. Following her advice can help avoid unnecessary conflict and ensure safe interactions.

Check out some of the tips here.