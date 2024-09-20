New Starbucks CEO will fly 1,600km a day to the office

Brian Niccol, Starbucks' new CEO, refuses to relocate and will travel with his private jet from California to Seattle at least three days a week.

There is much to be considered when it comes to relocating for work. Some would rather travel to work than give up their roots, while others choose to relocate out of convenience. Everyone has a right to their peace of mind; sometimes, it can be challenging to understand their reasoning if you are of an opposing belief. The cost of travelling to work when you live far away can be a key factor in moving closer to your workplace, but if you have the means to travel easily, you might reconsider.

This can be said of Starbucks' newly appointed CEO, Brian Niccol. "Brian joined Starbucks in September 2024 after leading Chipotle through a period of growth and transformation as its Chief Executive Officer since March 2018 and Chairman since March 2020. He is a proven leader with a record of delighting customers, driving innovation, building culturally relevant brands and ensuring operational excellence. He’s recognized for his focus on people and for nurturing strong and creative company cultures." (Starbucks) It seems it is not just his leadership qualities that have gained him popularity in the headlines recently, but rather his large salary and his decision to commute to work from California to Seattle.

According to The Guardian, "Niccol’s annual salary will be $1.6m, and he has the opportunity to earn up to $23m worth of share-based bonuses each year, as well as a cash bonus worth nearly $3.6m depending on the company’s performance." That's a whopping R27,929792,00. Niccol will travel 1,600km daily on his private jet while fulfilling his hybrid role at the Starbucks offices in Seattle. Starbucks hopes that Niccol leadership will address the decline they have been experiencing in the US and China. Would you travel 1,600km a day to avoid relocating? We guess you might do the same if you had a private jet...

