Anger in Illovo over relocation of homeless to neighbourhood

The eThekwini Council has already approved a budget of over R13 million for the construction of a 400-bed homeless facility in Illovo.

It will be called Sakhithemba Home.

The city says it will provide services such as drug rehabilitation and skill development programmes.

It will also focus on reunification efforts.





However, the Illovo community says it's worried about the implications it could have for safety and security in the area.

Resident Bryan Baxter has launched a petition against the move.

"We are very worried about our young people in the area being exposed to drugs. We would rather have proper engagements with the authorities so they can come down and consult with stakeholders.





"We have a petition with over 2,300 signatures already, and we are trying to spread the word and get more signatures on that. We will be having a peaceful protest to highlight our concerns and hand over the petition."

The Denis Hurley Centre in Durban supports the homeless by providing them with daily meals, shower facilities and a clinic, among other services.

Its director, Raymond Perrier, says while he supports initiatives to help those living on the streets, he has reservations about the plan.

"First of all, the neighbours haven't been consulted - it makes you wonder how sustainable it is. But also, I don't think the homeless people have been consulted. Have they been asked if they want to move to Illovo and live there?

"Have they been asked if they want to start running an agricultural project there? There may be some who do, absolutely, but you can't move people who don't want to because if you move people involuntarily, they will simply stay there for a couple of nights, and they will not come back."





