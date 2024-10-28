Mzansi surprised to see the polished look inside 'shack'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
That's the thing about South Africans: they always aspire for more and don't give up till they achieve their goals.
That's the thing about South Africans: they always aspire for more and don't give up till they achieve their goals.
Furnishing your home to look and feel how you want is a big deal for new homeowners.
It's a milestone moment that warrants celebration. Homeowners of what people are calling the most impressive-looking informal settlement or shack shared shots of their pride and joy.
It has attracted so much attention on social media because this 'shack' looks nothing like the traditional or stereotypical notion of what the inside of a shack is known to look like. But everything is possible when you have a vision and some talent. This is proof of that.
When you see the video, it is hard to believe that the pictures are inside a shack. The home has walled-up interiors, a fully constructed kitchen with cabinets, a bathtub, basin and toilet, tiled flooring and windows.
It is ideal for a family and a worthy representation of what can be done with some quality material and a vision.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@the.shack.special #mkhukhuchallenge #shack #capetown ♬ original sound - JORDAN LOKWA
Read more: DIY Diwali decor that is inexpensive
The person behind the modernised shack called himself, The Shack Specialist. The TikToker was happy to receive all the positive feedback from social media users who watched his video.
According to online resources, the shack is located in Mfuleni, a township situated in Cape Town.
People asked him questions such as how much this cost him, praised his work, and some even questioned if this was, in fact, the interior of a shack, to which he responded, "U betta believe ke boss."
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminal...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam
Criminals have no shame whatsoever...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago