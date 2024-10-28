Mzansi surprised to see the polished look inside 'shack'

Furnishing your home to look and feel how you want is a big deal for new homeowners.

It's a milestone moment that warrants celebration. Homeowners of what people are calling the most impressive-looking informal settlement or shack shared shots of their pride and joy.

It has attracted so much attention on social media because this 'shack' looks nothing like the traditional or stereotypical notion of what the inside of a shack is known to look like. But everything is possible when you have a vision and some talent. This is proof of that.