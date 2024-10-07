KwaDukuza residents urge by-law enforcement to curb informal settlements

The Dolphin Coast Residents and Ratepayers Association has started a petition for conditions in the settlements to be improved.

Chairperson Deon Viljoen said that while finding adequate housing may take a while, public health and safety violations must also be addressed.

"Our main concerns are the lack of service, lack of water waste, electricity, facilities, roads and then the crime element that goes with waste burning, and so on. Obviously, that affects everybody in the area.

“It affects all the establishments and estates in the area. It’s a disservice to both parties that the municipality is not implementing the by-laws.

READ: Probe launched into fatal head-on collision on Dolphin Coast

But the Abahlali Basemjondolo Movement has described the petition as an attack on the poor.

Spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi says they view it as the latest move in a series of failed evictions.

"In Shaka's Head, the municipality working together with the ratepayer’s association has actually taken us to court in trying to evict the people who are living in the area because people want to develop these expensive buildings, which drive away black and marginalised people.

“These are people who have occupied so that they could be closer to places where they work. We are saying that will not happen to poor and working-class people who build these cities."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)