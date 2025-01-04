Over 7,000 motorists arrested during festive season
Updated | By Newswatch
Nearly 7 448 motorists were nabbed on the
country's roads for drunk driving, speeding, and other offences over the
festive season.
Nearly 7 448 motorists were nabbed on the country's roads for drunk driving, speeding, and other offences over the festive season.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says the highest breath alcohol level of 2.47mg/1000ml was recorded in the Eastern Cape, two days after Christmas.
In Limpopo, a speedster was caught clocking 209km/h in a 120km/h zone.
The RTMC says officers stopped and checked over a million vehicles since New Year's Day.
408 783 motorists were issued written charges for various violations and offences including attempted bribery.
READ: SAMA: Festive Road crashes straining healthcare workers
Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession recorded heavy traffic volumes between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Spokesperson Thania Dhoogra, says 1800 vehicles per hour were recorded leaving KZN, as holidaymakers to the province head home.
She says around 1200 vehicles per hour were seen heading southbound on Friday.
"Road users are reminded to please remain patient and alert while behind the wheel. High traffic volumes will likely result in congestion and delays along the road," said Dhoogra.
ALSO READ: Call for cautious driving on roads - RTMC
"Should it be required, law enforcement officials may implement traffic control interventions as strategic locations on the N3 toll route disturb the flow of traffic."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago