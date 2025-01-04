Over 7,000 motorists arrested during festive season

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says the highest breath alcohol level of 2.47mg/1000ml was recorded in the Eastern Cape, two days after Christmas.

In Limpopo, a speedster was caught clocking 209km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The RTMC says officers stopped and checked over a million vehicles since New Year's Day.

408 783 motorists were issued written charges for various violations and offences including attempted bribery.

READ: SAMA: Festive Road crashes straining healthcare workers

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession recorded heavy traffic volumes between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Thania Dhoogra, says 1800 vehicles per hour were recorded leaving KZN, as holidaymakers to the province head home.

She says around 1200 vehicles per hour were seen heading southbound on Friday.

"Road users are reminded to please remain patient and alert while behind the wheel. High traffic volumes will likely result in congestion and delays along the road," said Dhoogra.

ALSO READ: Call for cautious driving on roads - RTMC

"Should it be required, law enforcement officials may implement traffic control interventions as strategic locations on the N3 toll route disturb the flow of traffic."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)