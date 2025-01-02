Motorists warned to drive responsibly in KZN

Last night, a person was killed in an accident that saw a vehicle go over a bridge falling several meters and crashing into train tracks in Shakaskrall on the north coast.





Six other people were left in critical condition.





IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick was there.





"The vehicle left the road, falling approximately 50m onto the train tracks below, leaving one occupant deceased. A further six occupants of the car suffered serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by paramedics.





"Four patients were transported under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics to various facilities for further care. According to bystanders, the driver of the vehicle left the scene, this remains unconfirmed and will be investigated further."





It's one of several crashes this week.





On Monday, eight members of the same family lost their lives while travelling to a wedding in a minibus in Nkandla, in northern KZN.





In a separate incident, two people died in a crash that also left 21 occupants hurt on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.

"We are sad as we are reflecting in terms of the decrease of road fatalities between the 1st of December and the 27th we are suddenly witnessing such road accidents," says KZN Transport spokesperson, Ndabezihle Sibiya.





