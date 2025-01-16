KZN Transport to inspect flood-damaged roads

It is in reaction to increased heavy rains that have lashed parts of KZN since the year began.

The department says it has received numerous calls from communities that are isolated and battling to access schools, hospitals, and socio-economic centres.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said Operation Siyahlola will kick off in Adams, south of Durban.

READ: KZN municipalities called out over unpaid pension funds

"Prolonged rainfall has affected the construction of new projects and worsened the condition of roads that are being repaired. Equally, as we move communities to new houses, a long list of residents without houses is increasing following the destruction of their houses," he said.

"As the department, we offer to be on the side of affected communities during this period, working with other departments and other spheres of government.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)