KZN Transport to inspect flood-damaged roads
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will
kick off a province-wide inspection of damaged roads and homes on Thursday.
It is in reaction to increased heavy rains that have lashed parts of KZN since the year began.
The department says it has received numerous calls from communities that are isolated and battling to access schools, hospitals, and socio-economic centres.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said Operation Siyahlola will kick off in Adams, south of Durban.
"Prolonged rainfall has affected the construction of new projects and worsened the condition of roads that are being repaired. Equally, as we move communities to new houses, a long list of residents without houses is increasing following the destruction of their houses," he said.
"As the department, we offer to be on the side of affected communities during this period, working with other departments and other spheres of government.”
