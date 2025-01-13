The moment you see someone's undies in baggage claim

This has to be the worst baggage claim story we've heard!

The holidays are ending, and as most people return to their day-to-day routines, we came across something that gave us such a laugh. What's a good holiday without some luggage drama? If it's not your bags getting lost, it's arriving damaged – or worse, with items missing.

Honestly, some of these stories could inspire a Netflix series – they’re that entertaining. But for one mother, it was more than that, it was being exposed on the baggage claim in a way she didn't think possible.

A Punjabi woman from the US shared a hilariously awkward moment at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. While waiting at baggage claim, she spotted a pair of her unmentionables making their way along the conveyor belt for all to see. It might just be the most embarrassing airport mishap ever – or at least it’s up there. But let’s be honest, someone out there has probably had it worse. In the short snippet she posted on social media, her supposed underwear makes its journey on the conveyor belt, unclaimed, while she can't help but laugh out loud.



Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok. The comments section is just as entertaining as the video itself! Many of them agreed with her saying that they would never claim them and expose themselves, but a few said they were shameless and would claim what was theirs. We feel for the person whose job it was to claim those undies...

@itskendollface Hell no I didn’t grab them and expose myself 😅 ♬ original sound - Kenzza

