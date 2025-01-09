'Squid Game' blunder caught on camera
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Did you catch it? 'Squid Game' season 2 delivers jaw-dropping twists, but one viral blunder has stolen the spotlight.
Season two of the iconic 'Squid Game' series finally dropped on Netflix on December 26, and it had everyone glued to their screens!
The second season was even more impressive but shorter than we expected. The story took a turn nobody expected, which made season one seem less exciting. However, if you haven’t watched it, we won’t spoil anything for you.
Sadly, we can’t say the same for a certain crew member on the set. A recent video of one of the scenes in season 2 went viral on social media after viewers noticed someone who shouldn’t have been there.
In the midst of intense chaos and gunfire, one man appeared to have brought a camera as his weapon of choice. Wait…what?
Yep. The worst possible thing that could happen in a film or TV show happened. Did you notice it as well?
For a split second, one of the camera crew was spotted comfortably situated in the shot using his camera as a weapon. However, the moment was so brief that even the directors and editors didn’t notice.
You will probably want to see this for yourself, so we’ve got you covered. Check out 'Season 2, Episode 7' at 22:39. Have a look below:
someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iR1rYNc3kX— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025
Thankfully for the crew, this isn’t the first time a minor detail was missed in a major production. Remember when someone left a Starbucks cup in 'Game of Thrones'? Yep, that actually happened. Who knew Starbucks coffee has existed for so long?
However, that has since been digitally edited and removed, so you probably won’t see it in the episode.
This blunder just reminds us of all the intricacies involved in crafting the perfect film or TV episode. There are so many cuts and edits that take place to create a seamless chronological sequence, using multiple different takes and angles.
It’s quite commendable that editors are able to do all of that whilst maintaining continuity and consistency between scenes.
Check out some other blunders that have occurred in several major productions that we’ve all watched, but probably never noticed.
