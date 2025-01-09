'Squid Game' blunder caught on camera

Season two of the iconic 'Squid Game' series finally dropped on Netflix on December 26, and it had everyone glued to their screens!

The second season was even more impressive but shorter than we expected. The story took a turn nobody expected, which made season one seem less exciting. However, if you haven’t watched it, we won’t spoil anything for you.

Sadly, we can’t say the same for a certain crew member on the set. A recent video of one of the scenes in season 2 went viral on social media after viewers noticed someone who shouldn’t have been there.

In the midst of intense chaos and gunfire, one man appeared to have brought a camera as his weapon of choice. Wait…what?

Yep. The worst possible thing that could happen in a film or TV show happened. Did you notice it as well?

For a split second, one of the camera crew was spotted comfortably situated in the shot using his camera as a weapon. However, the moment was so brief that even the directors and editors didn’t notice.

You will probably want to see this for yourself, so we’ve got you covered. Check out 'Season 2, Episode 7' at 22:39. Have a look below: