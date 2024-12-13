 Carol Ofori shares five must have items for your beach bag
Updated

You can never be too prepared when packing for a family outing, especially when you're a parent. 

Summer beach bag and accessories inside the bag
Summer beach bag and accessories inside the bag/iStock/igoriss

It's that time of year again, and we're ready to pack our beach bags and have them on standby. 

Living in KZN, it's nearly impossible to resist the call of the sea, yet even the locals tend to forget their open invitation to beach days.

There are the 'die-hards' who brave the weather for morning and evening swims, and then there are those who make an effort to plan family beach days along KZN's North or South Coast. 

Since moving to sunny Durban, Carol Ofori has fully embraced her Durbanite lifestyle, quickly becoming a pro at family beach outings. 

While it's easy to remember the usual essentials, being ready for an impromptu beach day is key. So, we thought, who better to ask than Carol Ofori herself – what should you pack for a day at the beach? 

Here's what she suggests: 

  • Wet wipes: Even with older kids, wet wipes are a lifesaver for cleaning hands and faces. 
  • Sun hats: A must for kids, and don't forget to pack one for yourself!
  • Lip balm: Keep lips hydrated because there's nothing worse than cracked lips in the sun. 
  • Sunglasses: Protect your eyes, and Carol says that looking cute is a must. 
  • Plastic bags: Always pack bags to collect your rubbish and teach your kids to be environmentally responsible. 
  • Sunblock: Don't forget to protect your skin from the sun.
  • Cash: Handy if you want to buy something from beach vendors. 
  • Speaker: Essential for setting the vibe with some music.
  • Cooler box: A must for keeping your drinks cool in the Durban heat. 
  • Beach towels: Extra towels come in handy if the sand is too hot to sit on.

Image Courtesy of iStock

