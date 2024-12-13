Carol Ofori shares five must have items for your beach bag

It's that time of year again, and we're ready to pack our beach bags and have them on standby.

Living in KZN, it's nearly impossible to resist the call of the sea, yet even the locals tend to forget their open invitation to beach days.

There are the 'die-hards' who brave the weather for morning and evening swims, and then there are those who make an effort to plan family beach days along KZN's North or South Coast.