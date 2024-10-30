 Matric learner who got 97% in maths prelims shares tips
Matric learner who got 97% in maths prelims shares tips online

Updated

These are great if you are preparing for your mathematics papers. Remember, preparation is the key...

An examination revision workbook for matric learners
An examination revision workbook for matric learners/TikTok Screenshot/kayla_tjie

Matriculants are in the thick of their examinations and many feel the stress of writing exams.

But this year feels a bit different.

It seems that more and more matric learners are coming forward and sharing their tips on studying, resources, scheduling, and diet with other learners on social media

Many parents have traditionally banned their kids from using their digital devices during examinations, however, nowadays, students rely on their devices to study.

Of course, it is an excellent source for looking up past papers and reviewing lessons on online learning channels. 

Kayla Hurter, a matriculant who was also Miss Teen Charm 2023, seems to be winning at her final exams. She has been sharing insightful content about her study habits, tips and tricks she has used, and even a flair for encouragement. 

She recently shared a video on TikTok explaining how she achieved 97% on her preliminary mathematics paper. Preliminary exams help Grade 12 learners assess themselves before entering their final exams.

Matric learners are writing their mathematics papers this Friday, 1 November 2024. Each paper lasts three hours, so Kayla assisted by advising that students study or write the full past paper in one sitting so they can prepare accordingly. 

She also said to be mindful of the most productive time of the day for studying; it was 5am for her. She also advised matriculants to get their hands on the X-Factor book she found at a stationery store. 

Watch her video from TikTok below:

@kayla_tjie Best of luck to all the matrics on Friday 💌 Things that also helped me during Prelims: 📌 Get 8-9 hours of sleep the night before 📌 Eat a satiating breakfast (This video is based on Caps) ##matricmaths##finals##mx2024 ♬ original sound - 𝕂𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕒 ℍ
Image Courtesy of TikTok

South Africa Matric Tips Grade 12 Studying

