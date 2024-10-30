Matric learner who got 97% in maths prelims shares tips

Matriculants are in the thick of their examinations and many feel the stress of writing exams.

But this year feels a bit different.

It seems that more and more matric learners are coming forward and sharing their tips on studying, resources, scheduling, and diet with other learners on social media.

Many parents have traditionally banned their kids from using their digital devices during examinations, however, nowadays, students rely on their devices to study.

Of course, it is an excellent source for looking up past papers and reviewing lessons on online learning channels.