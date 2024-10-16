Wellbeing tips for matriculants and their parents
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If we've learnt anything since our years of studies, being prepared gets you halfway there.
As thousands of matriculants gear themselves up for their final examinations, we know they might feel all sorts of emotions. Preparing for your final examinations takes months of planning and can be strenuous.
But our matriculants don't do it alone; their parents feel the same amount of stress and anxiety, if not more. A lot is riding on the final matric examinations; it isn't just a milestone moment for students but also one that sets the tone for their future selves.
Staying on point and striking a fair balance between studying and eating right can be challenging, so we have provided some valuable tips for parents and matriculants.
We have included parents in this mix because they are the supporters here and can aid matriculants in this six-week examination period. Their roles are significant and can positively impact the students if appropriately executed.
A big part of ensuring you are ready for your final exam or any exam is planning and ensuring you are feeding your body and mind a balanced diet.
1. Create a study schedule
- Plan out your study sessions in a timetable based on your final exam timetable.
- Give yourself enough time to study, revise, and complete revision papers.
- If you enjoy studying in groups, set up a mix of sessions with friends or classmates and on your own.
- Use online resources to research past papers and visit a tutor if that will help.
- Follow your timetable so that you don't feel anxious, be consistent.
2. Understand and focus
- By now, you should understand preferred learning techniques (summarised notes, teaching someone else, mind maps and charts) - use these to practice and study.
- Create healthy and achievable goals when covering your subjects.
- Break down your subjects according to topics and focus on challenging areas.
- Take breaks to meditate, relax, do breathing exercises, exercise, or listen to music - these will help you stay calm and focused.
3. Eat well and rest
- This one is obvious but, surprisingly, is a tip many people fail at. Take time to rest; your mind and body work best when well-rested.
- Eating healthy is critical during this time. Eating foods that help your overall well-being and support your studying. Things like nuts, seeds, fruit, eggs, cheese, blueberries, goji berries, blackberries, strawberries, and dark cherries have been known to help you with your memory. Other foods such as bone broth and turmeric help with focus and concentration.
- The best thing to do is to plan your snacks and meals - here, parents come in. Just as you prepare your study timetable, prepare a snack time and snacks ahead of study time so that you have the snack ready and you don't binge.
- Hydrate! Not with energy drinks or caffeine - drink water. Chamomile tea is also your friend.
- Take breaks between studying. This helps you focus despite what you may think, and movement enables you to focus.
4. Set up a study area
Setting up a healthy study area can help motivate you and keep you calm.
- If you are visual, create a vibrant and engaging space.
- Lighting is essential; make sure you are in a well-lit room, and plug in a humidifier if possible (so that your air is moist and the calm smells evoke positive feelings).
- If colour excites you, make sure you have some highlighters to highlight important parts of your notes. These can also help you visualise your work and aid in your memory.
- Stay positive, don't go down that road of doubt. You got this; if that means listening to a positive podcast or motivational videos on YouTube, do it. Have a healthy routine in place that incorporates taking care of your mind and your body.
5. Ask for help
- Your parents and family are there to help you, so don't be afraid to ask for help when needed.
- Make sure you are on the same page with your parents regarding study times so that they can enforce a healthy environment that helps with studying.
- Studying doesn't mean you don't need to catch up with your friends but keep the talks upbeat. Don't let the pressure cause you to be stressed out. Keep the conversations light and hearty.
Image Courtesy of iStock
