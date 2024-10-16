Wellbeing tips for matriculants and their parents

As thousands of matriculants gear themselves up for their final examinations, we know they might feel all sorts of emotions. Preparing for your final examinations takes months of planning and can be strenuous.

But our matriculants don't do it alone; their parents feel the same amount of stress and anxiety, if not more. A lot is riding on the final matric examinations; it isn't just a milestone moment for students but also one that sets the tone for their future selves.

Staying on point and striking a fair balance between studying and eating right can be challenging, so we have provided some valuable tips for parents and matriculants.

We have included parents in this mix because they are the supporters here and can aid matriculants in this six-week examination period. Their roles are significant and can positively impact the students if appropriately executed.