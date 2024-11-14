Man explains where the term 'Bombay Duck' comes from

After being married for fifteen years to his Indian wife, this man shares the meaning behind the Indian dish, Bombay Duck.

As a country, we are renowned for our diverse approach to learning about various cultures that live in South Africa. It brings us joy to fly the flag of Ubuntu with pride. In South Africa, we embrace the abundant families that merge their races, heritages, and traditions. Interracial couples are common, and one man reminded us how, after being married for fifteen years, he doesn't get surprised by the diverse naming convention of Indian cuisine. In a recently posted video, he explains that after fifteen years of marriage, he has learnt a thing or two from his Hindu wife, who is also Indian.

Shaun from Midrand shared a video on how the names of certain Indian foods have always baffled him. He mentioned Banana Puri, a popular sweet treat made around Diwali but has nothing to do with bananas. He said the name is misleading as no bananas are used in the recipe. The flaky banana puri is referred to as Khaja in India, according to popular food content creator Lorraine from Tamarind and Thyme, who says she hasn't the slightest idea as to where the name comes from. However, a user replied to her saying, "Banana Puri gets its name from the shape of the banana tree flower. When cut in half, the flower has many layers like the puri." Shaun then shared something even more confusing for TikTok users; he spoke about 'Bombay Duck'. If you are familiar with this, it is actually a fish and not a duck at all, which confuses people.

Watch his video below and see where he says the name originated from. According to him, it has something to do with miscommunication from an Indian to a British person centuries ago. It was refreshing to see that many people were pleased with his video, with some even admitting that they didn't know Bombay Duck was a fish. He was adamant that his intention was not to offend anyone, and he apologised in advance if anyone felt offended. Video courtesy of TikTok.

