Be honest, what's in your bag when visiting family abroad?

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
When you live abroad, there's always going to be something that you miss from home. Views, feelings, and the love of family can all make one feel homesick, but food has been known to heal feeling homesick to some extent.
Usually, when friends and family living abroad ask for snacks from home, it can be a mission to get the snacks to them (not to mention it can turn into a costly affair).
With the number of South Africans living abroad, especially in the United Kingdom, you're bound to crave a snack you can only get from home. Some shops sell South African snacks, but again, they can get costly; sometimes, they are not located nearby, and often, they don't have the snacks you crave.
So, naturally, when travelling to the United Kingdom, for instance, many people might ask their friends and family from abroad what they would like from home.
Popular SA content creator Sed Pillay recently shared a video honing in on the popular stereotype of being a South African Indian who is travelling to the UK.
In the video, he admitted that it is a South African Indian trait to carry more snacks and food from home when visiting friends and family abroad.
He showed off his suitcase, half filled with snacks and spices from South Africa. What's a good curry without some Durban masala?
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
