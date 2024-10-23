South Africa 'shattered' by divorce of rugby star Kolisi

The mixed-race celebrity couple who were a symbol of the "rainbow nation" made a joint announcement late Tuesday on Instagram.

"After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," said the statement.

Kolisi, 33, holds superstar status at home and around the rugby world as the first black man to lead the Springboks, captaining them to two World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 as well as this year's Rugby Championship.

After last year's World Cup final in Paris, he stayed in France to play for Racing 92 but cut short his contract last month to return to Durban-based Sharks.

"My family have missed South Africa and it is time to come home," he said at the time.

His marriage to a white woman, Rachel Smith, in 2016, captivated South Africa, a country where racial tensions are still rife three decades after the end of apartheid.

The News24 website said they "appeared to embody the nation's aspirations with their ease in embracing each other and each other's cultures".

"Their marriage had become a symbol of love, diversity, and overcoming the odds in the hope of achieving excellence."

Their split has grabbed the headlines, with national outlets writing: "Siya and Rachel: The fairytale that wasn't to be" and "Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce leaves Mzansi (a colloquial name for South Africa) heartbroken".

South Africans have also taken to social media to express their sadness over the news.

"We need to take family responsibility leave tomorrow as a country. We are shattered," one person posted on X.

Others said it was "the most tragic split South Africans have witnessed since Nelson (Mandela) and mama Winnie" and compared the separation to "the divorce of a royal couple, but one that is actually useful, loved and makes a difference".

Kolisi, who grew up in a township near the city of Port Elizabeth, since renamed Gqeberha, described the rocky beginnings of his relationship with Rachel in his autobiography, Rise.

The couple have two children and adopted two of Kolisi's younger siblings.

When announcing their divorce, they said that they "remain great friends and committed partners" in raising their children.