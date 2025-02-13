Little boy says his "head goes off and doesn't stay on"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When your child is self-aware but doesn't fit into the traditional schooling system.
It’s rare to find a child who can articulate their struggles metaphorically. It takes a particularly insightful child to understand why they don't know what they know.
A Grade 1 learner unintentionally amused his parents with his explanation for struggling with schoolwork. When his teacher asked why he was having difficulty, he simply replied, "I don't know."
He even suggested his parents meet with the teacher to discuss it further. Throughout the conversation, he acknowledged his feelings about schoolwork with surprising clarity.
This child reminds us of the little boy who went viral for calling his mother by her first name, "Listen, Linda..."
Children, regardless of age, often struggle to express their emotions. When they're young, they rely on pointing or gesturing to indicate what they want, but feelings are far more complex to communicate.
Yet, this young man seemed genuinely concerned about his lack of knowledge – at least according to his teacher’s assessment of his test.
But we suspect he knows more than he realises. His level of self-awareness and understanding is actually quite impressive.
His explanation for not knowing reminded us of load shedding – sudden and unexpected!
