KZN woman lives out her dream of dancing in the snow
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Dancing in a saree at 2°C in the snow takes real dedication.
As much as the snow in KwaZulu-Natal brought some panic and mayhem on the roads of our beautiful province, it also brought with it some happy memories.
It fulfilled many people as they dreamed of seeing and experiencing snow and could finally do so without travelling abroad. Where many dream of a white Christmas, we got a white Spring.
One woman, who is passionate about her Indian 'Desi' heritage, shared that she was delighted to have been able to live out her Bollywood dream of dancing in the snow and wearing a saree.
Nikita Salik shared a video on social media of her dancing in the snow in Newcastle wearing a saree.
She sang along to a Bollywood song, swaying her arms and moving her body in delight. Her love for dance shone through as the cold (2°C) did not deter her from performing in the snow.
Watch her in the video from TikTok below.
@nikitasalik Living my bollyood dream in the 2°C Snowy weather in Newcastle ☃️❄️🥶🥰♥️💃🏻#teamnewcastle #nikitasalik #snow #southafrica #trends #dance ♬ suara asli - Bollywood Songs - Alin
Salik left many other Bollywood fans in awe as they watched her video and delightedly commented.
She is the classic example of celebrating your heritage despite your circumstances (a true testament to Heritage Day). We suppose you could say she was someone who saw the snowflake amidst all the cold.
Check out some of the comments below:
- "Wow absolutely amazing , Newcastles own Bollywood Snow Queen, looking so radiant sweetheart."
- "Was waiting for the Bollywood snow moment I would’ve missed doing this if we had snow in Cape Town."
- "Wow, you are so brave🤗. How did you manage not to shiver?" She said, "Thank you 😊🥰I shot fast and put my coat on after🥺 it was not easy."
- "Wow this is outstanding 👏 yash raj productions 😍like sridevi♥️brilliant."
- "When the news lied, they are freezing, but see the lovely video they are making here." She said, "Believe me when I tell you it was freezing ❄️☃️but I had to get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity video."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
