KZN woman lives out her dream of dancing in the snow

As much as the snow in KwaZulu-Natal brought some panic and mayhem on the roads of our beautiful province, it also brought with it some happy memories.

It fulfilled many people as they dreamed of seeing and experiencing snow and could finally do so without travelling abroad. Where many dream of a white Christmas, we got a white Spring.

One woman, who is passionate about her Indian 'Desi' heritage, shared that she was delighted to have been able to live out her Bollywood dream of dancing in the snow and wearing a saree.